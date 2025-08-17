'Good Bad Ugly Was Made Only For...': Director Adhik Ravichandran Accepts His Failure With Ajith Kumar Starrer, Makes A Promise To Fans

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has delivered two back-to-back box office hits this year - Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. After a series of flops, Ajith tasted commercial success with these two action entertainers even as he has pivoted towards track racing and is currently competing in the international circuit with his team Ajith Kumar Racing.

Even though Ajith has seen his resurgence at the box office, Good Bad Ugly was not received well by the general audiences. His fans helped it become a commercial success, but the movie received mixed reviews too. Adhik Ravichandran, who has directed Good Bad Ugly, is now set to helm Ajith's next movie, tentatively titled AK64.

Adhik acknowledges that Good Bad Ugly was strictly "for the fans" and he will make sure to deliver more with AK64. At a recent award function, the filmmaker said, “Good Bad Ugly was made only for fans. I will make sure my next film with Ajith sir will entertain everyone.”

Tentatively titled AK64, the film will likely feature Sreeleela in a pivotal role. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that also produced Good Bad Ugly, will bankroll this project. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director. Meanwhile, Ajith has not ruled out quitting cinema as he focusses fully on his racing career.