Coolie Vs Leo Vs Vikram: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Or Thalapathy Vijay, Who Is The Real Box Office Boss?

Updated 17 August 2025 at 07:51 IST
Coolie Vs Leo Vs Vikram Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie released on August 14 alongside War 2. The movie has broken several box office records and also become the biggest Tamil opener worldwide, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Interestingly, both Coolie and Leo are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Leo is a part of the director's famed Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), containing superhit titles like Vikram and Kaithi, Coolie is a standalone fare.
Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have been pegged against each other by fans trying to ascertain who is the real box office boss in Kollywood. Coolie minted ₹65 crore+ on its opening day in India and also became Rajini's biggest opener in India. Worldwide, it minted over ₹151 crore+, becoming the first Tamil film to score such a huge start at the domestic and the international box office.
However, the numbers for Rajini's movie have declined sharply on Friday and Saturday. The first Sunday is going to be a similar picture. This can be attributed to the fact that Coolie has received mixed reviews on social media, leading to biz decline, much like Leo. In the first three days at the India box office, Coolie has collected ₹158.25 crore in all languages. The day-wise biz was - Day 1: ₹65 crore, Day 2: ₹54.75 crore and Day 3: ₹38.50 crore.
In comparison, Leo collected ₹76.2 crore on day 1, with ₹40.3 crore on day 2 and ₹45.1 crore on day 3. The total biz in the first weekend was ₹161 crore. Leo went on to do over ₹400 crore gross collection in India and over ₹605 crore worldwide.
While Coolie and Leo biz declined due to mixed reviews, Lokesh's LCU title Vikram, which was a superhit, saw a gradual increase in its box office numbers over the first weekend as the response to it was positive. The Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil starrer collected ₹109 crore in its first three days at the India box office. Vikram went on to do ₹289 crore gross in India and over ₹420 crore worldwide.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 07:51 IST