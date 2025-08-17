Coolie Vs Leo Vs Vikram: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Or Thalapathy Vijay, Who Is The Real Box Office Boss?

Coolie Vs Leo Vs Vikram Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie released on August 14 alongside War 2. The movie has broken several box office records and also become the biggest Tamil opener worldwide, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Interestingly, both Coolie and Leo are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Leo is a part of the director's famed Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), containing superhit titles like Vikram and Kaithi, Coolie is a standalone fare.

Coolie Vs Leo 1st weekend box office performance

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have been pegged against each other by fans trying to ascertain who is the real box office boss in Kollywood. Coolie minted ₹65 crore+ on its opening day in India and also became Rajini's biggest opener in India. Worldwide, it minted over ₹151 crore+, becoming the first Tamil film to score such a huge start at the domestic and the international box office.

Coolie and leo are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

However, the numbers for Rajini's movie have declined sharply on Friday and Saturday. The first Sunday is going to be a similar picture. This can be attributed to the fact that Coolie has received mixed reviews on social media, leading to biz decline, much like Leo. In the first three days at the India box office, Coolie has collected ₹158.25 crore in all languages. The day-wise biz was - Day 1: ₹65 crore, Day 2: ₹54.75 crore and Day 3: ₹38.50 crore.

A look at Vikram and Leo box office collection in India and worldwide

In comparison, Leo collected ₹76.2 crore on day 1, with ₹40.3 crore on day 2 and ₹45.1 crore on day 3. The total biz in the first weekend was ₹161 crore. Leo went on to do over ₹400 crore gross collection in India and over ₹605 crore worldwide.

Fahadh Faasil in a still from Vikram | Image: X