Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s Shakti Bags Best Global Music Album Grammy, Dedicate Win To India

Shakti, comprising of John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan, won a Grammy in Best Global Music Album category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Update: The winners of the Grammy Awards 2024 were announced on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It was a big night for India as artists from the country won in three categories. Shankar, who is part of the fusion group Shakti, arrived at the stage to receive the honour and dedicated the win to India and his family.

Shankar's acceptance speech at Grammys 

From the stage, Shankar said, “John Mclaughlin is missing today, we miss you John ji. Thank you boys, and thank you, God, family, friends and India, we are proud of you India. Last but not the least, I’d like to dedicated to award to my wife for whom my every note of music is dedicated to. Love you,” he added. 

Shankar's band Shakti comprises of guitarist table maestro Zakir Hussain, guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, Shakti competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. This Moment album was released on June 30 last year. 

All you need to know about fusion band Shakti

This Moment album was released in June 2023 and is the band's first album in 45 years. The band also kicked off their world tour. It features eight compositions and performances created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

