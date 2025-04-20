CID: One ACP To Another, Parth Samthaan's Respectful Gesture For OG Shivaji 'Pradyuman' Satam Wins Hearts Of Trolls

CID fans were in for a shock when it was hinted that Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman would exit the crime show and Parth Samthaan would take his place as ACP Ayushmaan. For many, such a drastic cast change was not acceptable. Immense trolling followed, which was not only directed towards CID makers for "killing" ACP Pradyuman, but also at Parth, who many thought was not the ideal replacement for veteran actor Shivaji.

Also read: Parth Samthaan Fans Rally Behind Him After He Enters CID As ACP Ayushman

Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmaan in CID | Image: X

Now, it seems like both ACP Pradyuman and ACP Ayushmaan will be in CID. In a video shared by Parth, he shot for one of the upcoming episodes of CID with Shivaji. A specific moment stole fans' hearts. In the BTS clip, when ACP Pradyuman gives his gun to ACP Ayushmaan, he politely declines, a sign of respect. The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many lavishing praise on Parth for his work ethic and his respect for a senior actor. “Shooting with ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam was delightful and full of entertainment. Gem of a guy," Parth wrote over the clip he shared on his Instagram handle.

What Shivaji Satam said about his 'exit' from CID

Shivaji Satam shared in an interview with MidDay that he learnt about his exit from CID through media reports while he was on a family holiday. Soon after, it became evident that Parth Samthaan would step in to play the new ACP, and the internet was divided. On one hand, OG CID fans called out Sony TV and CID makers and urged them to bring back Shivaji in the role, Parth's fans were eagerly looking forward to his entry in the show.

Shivaji Satam plays ACP Pradyuman in CID | Image: X