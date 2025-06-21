Gujarati Director Mahesh Jirawala Confirmed Dead In Air India Plane Crash, DNA Matches With Deceased

Mahesh Jirawala, who was missing since the Air India plane crash on June 12, has now been confirmed dead. Authorities have confirmed that the DNA samples collected from his home match one of the bodies on the site. It must be noted that the popular Gujarati filmmaker was not inside the Air India plane that crashed, but in the vicinity of the site of the catastrophe.

Mahesh Jirawala's DNA reports confirm his demise

On June 21, media reports suggested that the authorities had confirmed that Mahesh Jirawala had passed away in the crash. Earlier, his wife assumed that he had lost his life in the crash after he went missing, and his phone was traced near the crash site. Speaking to a media publication, she recalled her husband calling her to inform her that he had left a meeting at 1:14 PM that day.



She remembered him not returning home, and when she tracked his phone, it was showing 700 meters away from the crash site. As per media reports, a burnt two-wheeler belonging to Jirawala was found at the crash site. His phone, in dismembered condition, was found near the crash site too. Media publications are now sharing that the family of the filmmaker were not ready to accept his demise and broke down when the authorities showed them proof of Mahesh's identity.

Who was Mahesh Jirawala?

Mahesh Kalawadia, popularly known as Mahesh Jirawala, was a well-known Gujarati director. He was a resident of Naroda in Ahmedabad and also worked as a producer. He is best known for directing Gujarati music videos and commercials for AIDS awareness. As per reports, he also directed a Gujarati film in 2019, Cocktail Premi Pag Of Revenge. He was also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahesh Jirawala Productions.



A file photo of Mahesh Jirawala | image: X