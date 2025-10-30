In Pics: Ananya Panday Celebrates 27th Birthday With Cousin Ahaan Panday And Close Friends

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her birthday celebration. The actress turned a year older on October 30 and rang in the day with her close friends and family. Her mother Bhavana Panday and cousin Ahaan Panday, who has been making headlines for his performance in Saiyaara, attended the bash.

Inside Ananya Panday's 27th birthday celebration

On October 30, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her midnight birthday bash. In the first photo, the Keasri 2 actress could be seen holding her birthday cake while sporting a blue coloured night suit and glasses. In the next slide, the actress was bombarded by white and golden balloons on her special day. In her carousel post, Ananya included a photo with her mother, Bhavana Panday, giving her a peck on the cheek in a maze of balloons.

Inside Ananya Panday's birthday celebration | Image: Instagram





Ananya also shared a selfie with the Saiyaara star, Ahaan Panday, who is her first cousin. She also included a couple of candid clicks from her birthday morning. In the other slides, Ananya flaunted her glamorous side by posing with her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan in a selfie. For the midnight celebration, Ananya opted for a white tank top teamed with white shorts. Her house was adorned with several types of birthday decorations, cakes and a lavish food spread. Orry and other friends of the actress were also in attendance at the birthday bash.







