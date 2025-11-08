BLACKPINK Lisa Becomes Target Of Massive Hate Campaign, But It's Not Over Her Revealing Outfits

BLACKPINK Lisa is one of the most popular K-pop stars globally. As part of the girl group BLACKPINK and as a solo artist and actor, Lisa has amassed a massive fan following. However, she has also been the target of trolls. While conservative Korean fans have bashed her for her bold fashion choices, many have defended her since she has anchored towards the Western entertainment industry. While Lisa's bold sartorial picks continue to both enamor and divide fans, she has been targeted again over a viral rumour that suggests that she has been cast as Rapunzel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.

Lisa's revealing outfits at her concerts and events have been under scrutiny | Image: Instagram

Lisa featured in a small but impactful part in The White Lotus season 3. Fans still don't want her as Rapunzel in Tangled live action remake even though no official confirmation about the movie or the cast has been made yet. "What is she going to do? The horse?" commented one. Another X user said, "I love lisa but no (sic)."

Many suggested that the makers should find a younger actress for the part of Rapunzel as Lisa is currently in her late 20s and is age-inappropriate to play a young Disney princess. Others outrightly rejected her in the role, saying, "She can neither sing nor she is a blonde".

Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3 | Image: Instagram

Other names said to be in the mix for the role of Rapunzel include Florence Pugh and Sydney Sweeney. Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been cast as Mother Gothel, the villain who locks Rapunzel in her tower. Lisa is also set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming action film Extraction: Tiger. Disney has yet to issue an official statement regarding Lisa’s potential involvement in Tangled live-action movie.