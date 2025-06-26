Heads of State OTT Release Date: Where And When To Watch The Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba And John Cena Starrer

Priyanka Chopra’s next big Hollywood project is all set to hit the OTT platforms soon. The Heads of State directed by Illya Naishuller is releasing on the streaming giant Amazon Prime on July 2nd and features a stunning lineup of Hollywood biggies including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others.

The film is set to a gripping action thriller with Priyanka Chopra playing an MI6 agent tasked with keeping the US President (John Cena) and UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) safe as they set their rivalries aside to face-off against a formidable adversary.