Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

28 Days Later Sequel Titled 28 Years Later In The Works, Cillian Murphy Set To Executive Produce

28 Days Later is considered by many to be Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy's breakthrough role. The actor will be executive producing the film's sequel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy | Image:Cillian Murphy/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A quick look at Cillian Murphy's expansive film career will reveal the actor's focused interest in prioritising quality over quantity. This is also presumably the reason behind the actor only marking his breakthrough role in 2002, with post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later, despite having been a part of the film circuit since 1997. The actor is now all set to return to the sets of one of his earliest films of prominence, this time as executive producer.

Cillian Murphy turns producer for 28 Days Later sequel


A 28 Days Later sequel is definitively in the works. Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, the original director-writer duo for the film, have reunited in the same capacity for the sequel, titled 28 Years Later. A The Hollywood Reporter report reveals that the film was initially set to be titled 28 Months Later. However, with the sequel coming more than two decades later, 28 Years Later appeared a better fit for it.

Cillian Murphy has been confirmed as one of the executive producers for the film. The actor may also come on board to feature in the film. However, the production is being extremely tight-lipped about the latter. For the unversed, 28 Days Later features Cillian Murphy as a man who wakes up from a coma only to find the world having been taken over by zombies, 28 days earlier. The film's success essentially gave a new lease of life to the zombie genre leading to successful productions like The Walking Dead, World War Z and The Last Of Us, finding a loyal audience.

Is a zombie trilogy in the works?


The Hollywood Reporter report strongly suggests the possibility of 28 Years Later being mounted as a two-part project. This will turn the film franchise into an affirmative trilogy.

However, while Alex Garland would be writing the rumoured third part as well, Danny Boyle is not likely to return as director for the same.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

