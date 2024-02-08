Advertisement

Adan Canto, best known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Agent Game has died. He was 42. His publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his demise to AP.

Details about Adan Canto's death

Adan Canto's publicist revealed that he died of appendiceal cancer and had opted to keep his diagnosis private. She said, "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many."

(File photo of Adan Canto | Image: AP)

Kiefer Sutherland, who stared alongside Canto on Designated Survivor, paid tribute to the late actor on his Instagram handle. He shared a photo wherein he was seen posing with Canto on the set. He penned, "It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

The late actor is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto and two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, who is 18 months old.

(File photo of Adan Canto | Image: AP)

What do we know about Adan Canto?

Born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico and raised in Texas, Adan Canto began his career at age 16, when he left home for Mexico City to work as a singer-songwriter. He then began pursuing acting, making his TV debut on the 2009 Mexican series Estado de Gracia. His American debut came later, on Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following, which starred Kevin Bacon.

His notable roles include Vice President-elect Aaron Shore on Designated Survivor, Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on Narcos, and the mutant Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past."Canto starred in Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, as well as Agent Game. He also directed his first short film in 2014 and a second one in 2020, a provocative western starring Theo Rossi.

Canto was starring as Armand Morales on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady at the time of his death, which is currently filming its third season. He was unable to participate in the production due to his illness but was hoping to rejoin later in the season.

(Inputs from AP)