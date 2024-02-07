Advertisement

Oscar-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting for a kidnapping thriller movie with streaming service Netflix. Affleck will direct the movie, titled Animals, with Damon starring in the lead role. The script has been penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray, the streaming service said in a press release.

Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's collaboration through the years

The two actors and best friends started their collaboration with 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, and later worked together on movies such as Dogma and The Last Duel.

Their most recent project was Air, about the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division, for streamer Prime Video. The film marked the first time Affleck directed Damon, which initially intimidated the filmmaker. The film was nominated for Golden Globes in two categories – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Affleck and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Damon.

Advertisement

Animals will be produced by Affleck and Damon’s production banner Artists Equity, along with Dani Bernfeld, and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season.

Artists Equity’s Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will serve as executive producers alongside Fifth Season.

Advertisement

A friendship that blossomed into professional collaboration

Affleck and Damon became friends in high school and collaborated as screenwriters for the 1997 indie film Good Will Hunting, which won them an Oscar for best original screenplay. They have continued to work through the years.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)