Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

After Air, Ben Affleck To Direct Matt Damon In Crime Thriller Animals

The two actors and best friends started their collaboration with 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscar-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting for a kidnapping thriller movie with streaming service Netflix. Affleck will direct the movie, titled Animals, with Damon starring in the lead role. The script has been penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray, the streaming service said in a press release.

Matt Damon-Ben Affleck's collaboration through the years

The two actors and best friends started their collaboration with 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, and later worked together on movies such as Dogma and The Last Duel.

Their most recent project was Air, about the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division, for streamer Prime Video. The film marked the first time Affleck directed Damon, which initially intimidated the filmmaker. The film was nominated for Golden Globes in two categories – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Affleck and Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Damon.

Advertisement

Animals will be produced by Affleck and Damon’s production banner Artists Equity, along with Dani Bernfeld, and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the project in partnership with Fifth Season.

Artists Equity’s Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran will serve as executive producers alongside Fifth Season.

Advertisement

A friendship that blossomed into professional collaboration

Affleck and Damon became friends in high school and collaborated as screenwriters for the 1997 indie film Good Will Hunting, which won them an Oscar for best original screenplay. They have continued to work through the years. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

26 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement