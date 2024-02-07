English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

After Settling Lawsuit Against Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Is Relieved That Her Ex-Husband Is Moving On

Soon after settling her divorce lawsuit with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is supposedly relieved over the former moving on in with his new ladylove.

Republic Entertainment Desk
sophie turner with joe jonas
sophie turner with joe jonas | Image:X/USAtodaynewsss
Actress Sophie Turner has dropped her lawsuit against Joe Jonas citing “wrongful retention” of their daughters. The former couple, known for their roles in Game of Thrones and as a singer in the Jonas Brothers, respectively, reached a custody agreement by signing a court-approved consent plan last week. This signals the resolution of the legal dispute that had been ongoing between them.

Sophie Turner is pleased to see Joe Jonas move on

Expressing her relief, Turner is pleased to see her ex-husband “moving on” with model Stormi Bree. Turner and Jonas have landed on mutual ground, and the custody arrangement appears to be settled. Since her divorce from Jonas, Turner has found new love with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Interestingly, she has expressed her approval of Jonas' new romance with Bree.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner | Image: X/AapKiAbhivyakti

A source close to Turner revealed that she is not bothered by who Joe is seeing and is relieved to see him moving on, as reported by Ok Magazine.

The insider further shared that Joe's brothers find Stormi Bree “nice and so down to earth.” Most importantly, they are pleased to see Joe smiling again. However, the source added that the relationship is currently in its “early days,” with Joe enjoying the time spent with Stormi and appreciating the fact that she is also a parent.

More about Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas, who shares two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (18 months), with Turner, values the fact that the 33-year-old model is a parent herself. She is a mother to a 6-year-old daughter named Gravity. Romance rumours between Joe and Stormi began circulating when they were seen leaving Cabo together via a private jet.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree | Image: X/iconichipster

 

Adding a familial touch to their budding relationship, Stormi received nods from Jonas' family members. She reportedly "hit it off" with Joe's brothers, Kevin and Nick, during a recent group trip to Cabo for the New Year's Eve performance. Even Priyanka Chopra, Joe's sister-in-law and Nick's wife has given her blessing to the new couple and made it clear that Stormi fits right into the Jonas family.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

