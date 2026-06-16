After The Odyssey, Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Set To Open In India - Know When And How To Book Tickets

Hollywood is going big in July. Christopher Nolan brings his epic saga The Odyssey, starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, in premium formats on July 17. Advance booking for this most-awaited film has already begun internationally and in India. Now, Sony Pictures India is all set to open the ticket sales for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth movie in the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, over a month in advance.

When can you book Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets in India?

Be among the first to book tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India as advance bookings open June 17 at 3:30 pm. The movie, while releasing internationally on July 31, arrives a day prior in India, i.e. on July 30. Here, the new Spider-Man film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Spider-Man 4 releases in India before its international debut | Image: X

How to book Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets in India?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets can be purchased through ticketing platforms like District and BookMyShow. It is claimed that Spider-Man 4 is the longest movie among all Spider-Man movies, including those featuring Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The excitement for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also soaring as it will lead into Avengers: Doomsday, set to release in December this year.

Interestingly, both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day feature Tom Holland and his real-life partner Zendaya in pivotal roles. These films are expected to be among the most profitable for Hollywood this year.