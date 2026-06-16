Deool Band 2 Director Pravin Tarde Opens Up About OTT Offers For Marathi Movies: Abhi Rate Milne...

Filmmaker and actor Pravin Tarde has delivered one of the biggest hits in Marathi cinema with Deool Band 2. The sequel starring Mohan Joshi as Swami Samartha arrived 11 years after the first movie made a big impact on the audiences with its sharp criticism of societal norms. Part 2 returned with a new cast and made an even bigger impact. As revealed by Pravin, the budget of Deool Band 2 was roughly ₹15 crore.

On this modest investment, the movie has grossed nearly ₹70 crore and is closing in on its blockbuster one-month run on the big screens. Audiences outside Maharashtra are eagerly waiting for the movie's OTT release. When asked about how Marathi movies are being viewed by OTT platforms for post-theatrical rights and whether acceptable rates are being offered against multi-crore deals for Bollywood and South movies, Pravin said, "OTT pe Money Heist bhi chalti hai aur koi doosri series bhi chalti hai. OTT pe abhi rate milne laga hai. Mujhe Netflix se bhi contact hua hai. Yeh decision meri PR team aur producer decide karenge ki kahan dena hai."

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Deool Band 2 success followed closely after Raja Shivaji, the movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj starring and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, broke box office records in Marathi cinema. Pravin also noted that with exceptional response to movies like Raja Shivaji and Deool Band 2, the Marathi industry has arrived on the pan-India scale like other Indian regional cinema, especially South.

Pravin's 2018 hit Mulshi Pattern was remade in Bollywood as Antim: The Final Truth. The 2021 release starred Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan. Despite achieving superhit and cult status in the original Marathi version, the Bollywood version flopped. Asked if he would direct the remake of Deool Band in Hindi, Pravin said, "Main kisi doosre ko direct nahi karne dunga." About who could potentially feature as Swami ji in the Hindi remake, Pravin added, "Swami ji ka role ke liye agar main sochoon toh Paresh Rawal ya Boman Irani ko lunga. Anupam Kher ji bhi accha karenge."