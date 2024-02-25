Advertisement

Amy Schumer recently marked her appearance on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Following immense trolling regarding her appearance on the show, the comedian and actress opened up about a medical diagnosis she is grappling with. The revelation, besides giving an insight into the life Schumer, also drew awareness to the diagnosis in question.

Amy Schumer opens up about hormonal disorder



Amy Schumer's recent appearance on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in lieu of promoting the second season of her Hulu show, Life & Beth, saw her become the subject of intensive internet trolling, mostly to do with her appearance. The news came through in an interview published in the News Not Noise newsletter.

An excerpt reads, "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up...So finding out that I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple of weeks for me and my family."

Amy Schumer on her drive to spread awareness



Schumer, who has often been the recipient of being body-shamed, used her platform to once again reiterate the importance of being kind to one another.

As per an ANI report, she said, "The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe in them...This is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone. Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can be a little kinder to each other and ourselves."