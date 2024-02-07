English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Anatomy Of A Fall Star Sandra Hüller Reacts To 'Growing Attention' After Maiden Oscar Nomination

Anatomy of a Fall released in theatres back in August of 2023 and has emerged to become a top contender for the currently ongoing awards season.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandra Huller
Sandra Huller | Image:IMDb
2023 shaped up to be a rather keynote year in German actress Sandra Hüller's career. The actress saw through the release of three back to back big banner projects, two of which - namely, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, have accrued global recognition. Now one among five names contending for a Best Actress Oscar win, Hüller opened up about her experience filming for awards circuit favourite, Anatomy of a Fall coupled with her experience post her Oscar nod. 

Sandra Hüller reacts to the Oscar buzz around her films


Both The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall have proven to be frontrunners for the currently ongoing awards season. The Zone of Interest has both BFTA and Oscar nominations under its belt. Anatomy of a Fall as well, held multiple nominations for this year's Golden Globes including Best Actress for Hüller. Additionally, both films hold Oscar nominations for Best Picture. 

Earlier in May of 2023, the Justine Triet film also bagged the Cannes Film Festival's highest honour, the Palme d'Or. In a recent interview with Variety, speaking about all the attention and appreciation, she said, "I find myself giggling in the morning because it is so nice. When I walk my dog, people are shouting congratulations at me. People I’ve never seen before."

Sandra Hüller was conflicted about her character's innocence


Sandra Hüller also revealed how Anatomy of a Fall director, Justine Triet, refrained from revealing to her whether her namesake character was innocent or guilty. For the unversed, Hüller plays a writer - named Sandra, who is accused of murdering her husband, an alleged occurrence only their blind son was witness to. 

She said, "Of course I wanted to know whether she was guilty or not, but my director didn’t tell me. She just said a horrible, horrible sentence - 'play her like she’s innocent." Hüller however, was a big believer in the narrative put forth in Anatomy of a Fall, affirming it as having "the perfect script".

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

