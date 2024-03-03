Advertisement

Angela Bassett has for long held Chadwick Boseman in high esteem. The two have featured together in Black Panther franchise, something which strengthened their bond. Not many know, that Bassett and Boseman had held each other's acquaintance, even before the latter made his mark as an actor in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Angela Bassett reflects on her full-circle moment with Chadwick Boseman

Angela's Chadwick anecdote dates back to the year 2000, when the actress was felicitated with an honorary degree at Harvard University. Delivering the commencement speech that year, Boseman was one among the many students in the audience. Meeting him again then, on the sets of Black Panther, made for a beautiful full-circle moment for the actress.



She said, "To have come to know this young man who was a student when I got an honorary degree at Howard, he was my escort. It was a full circle moment to come and now the great opportunity I had to portray his mother." Further speaking about him, Bassett shared, "To see the work that he was doing and to have come to know, every day, the human being that he was - sometimes you don't have to say much, but you can just look into one another's eyes and convey all that you mean, all that you hope."

Advertisement

When Angela Bassett honoured Chadwick Boseman at the Golden Globes

During the Golden Globes awards night ceremony of 2023, Bassett's time on stage saw her speak about Boseman, once again. For the unversed, post his passing, the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shifted from its father-son narrative to specifically honour the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement



She said, "Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned. We loved. We healed. And we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind in front of the camera."