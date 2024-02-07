English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom's Early Digital Release Creates Buzz, Here's Where You Can Watch

The film, despite box office success, faces mixed reviews, and Dolph Lundgren hints at reshoot controversies impacting the storyline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aquaman on OTT
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom made its theatrical premiere a month ago. The film, which is a James Wan directorial, is now reportedly set to make its digital release on January 23. This will provide fans an early streaming option.

DC Extended Universe's Final Chapter: The movie marks the 15th and final chapter in the DC Extended Universe, continuing the aquatic adventures of Jason Momoa's Aquaman. The plot unfolds as Aquaman teams up with his estranged brother Orm to confront the relentless Black Manta on a quest for revenge.

The early digital release News creates a buzz

Box Office Performance: While the sequel accumulated $375 million globally, it fell short of its predecessor, which soared past $1.1 billion in earnings. The film's financial success is accompanied by mixed critical reviews, earning a 34% rating.

Reshoot Controversy: Dolph Lundgren, who portrays Nereus, sheds light on the impact of reshoots, particularly on the roles of Amber Heard and himself. Lundgren expresses disappointment, attributing negative effects to corporate decisions that influenced the movie's storyline.

Streaming speculations

There are indications that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might find its digital home on HBO Max, streaming shortly after completing its theatrical month. This move aligns with the current trend of offering films on streaming platforms relatively soon after their cinema run.

Streaming speculations I Image: IMDb

While the sequel's box office performance raises questions about its reception, the anticipation surrounding its early digital release suggests a dynamic shift in the industry's distribution strategies. Fans eager to dive into the aquatic world of Aquaman can soon enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, signaling a new era in the way blockbuster movies reach audiences.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

