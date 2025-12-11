Avatar Fire And Ash Advance Booking Collection: Tickets Sell 3X Less Than Avatar 2 In India, A Hint At Waning Interest In Franchise

Avatar Fire And Ash Advance Booking Collection: James Cameron is all set to bring to the audiences his ambitious Avatar 3 on December 19. The director has spent over two decades in making the Avatar movies, with the first part releasing in 2009 followed by the sequel in 2022. Collectively, the two Avatar movies have grossed over $5.2 billion in ticket sales. Expectations are huge from Avatar: Fire And Ash, and since early reviews have dubbed it a "cinematic masterpiece", the box office is expected to explode.

How much has Avatar 3 collected in India in advance booking?

Both Avatar movies have performed well at the box office in India. The advance booking for the IMAX version of Avatar 3 opened a few days back, and now, full-fledged pre-sales have begun. According to Pinkvilla, the Hollywood movie has sold over 50,000 tickets so far in two national chains for the first weekend. Overall, the weekend advance sales has gone past ₹4 crore gross. While this may look like a good pre-sales figure, it is almost 3 times less than what Avatar 2 had collected at the same time before release. This could mean that the audience interest in the franchise may be plummeting and Avatar 3 might not get the opening Avatar 2 got.

Avatar 3 will release on Dec 19 | Image: X

Advertisement

The slow advance booking trend is not just in India but in other markets also. However, the silver lining is that the box office numbers are expected to catch up closer to the release date. Since a long holiday period will follow, the collection is expected to be strong worldwide.

Avatar 2 opened to ₹40.3 crore in India in all languages and formats. As per Pinkvilla, Avatar: Fire And Ash is looking at ₹30-35 crore nett biz on day 1.