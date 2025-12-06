Avatar Fire And Ash Tickets Selling In India For Just Under ₹2000, One Of The Costliest Ever

Visionary director James Cameron is all set to bring another epic from the Avatar universe to the big screens on December 19. Avatar: Fire And Ash is one of the most awaited movies of the year and its advance bookings are now live in India. However, for now, only IMAX tickets for the visual extravaganza are live, with more formats set to open bookings as the release date nears.

On Book My Show, the upcoming Hollywood sci-fi actioner has crossed 1.2 million likes, showing the audience's immense interest in it. Meanwhile, for the premium formats, Avatar 3 tickets in India are being sold for as high as ₹1800 (excluding taxes). This is one of the costliest tickets ever for a movie releasing here.

Avatar 3 and IMAX have also entered a four-week contract for the exclusive screening of the Hollywood movie in India. This means that no other Indian or foreign films will get IMAX showcasing till mid January. One of the movies that will be affected by this contract is Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab which will not get IMAX screens till the contract with Avatar 3 makers expires. The Raja Saab is a horror comedy and will release on January 9.

Early reviews of Avatar: Fire And Ash have been glorious and this is expected to drive its business in India and in other territories. Cameron first began developing Avatar more than 30 years ago. He started working on the first film 20 years ago. Avatar released in 2009 and changed the way 3D movies were made and enjoyed onscreen. Cameron is credited with introducing 3D movie viewing to the masses around the world with his first Avatar film. Since then, he has been visually pushing the boundaries with each installment. Production on Avatar: Fire and Ash, which ran concurrently with 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, got underway eight years ago.

A still from Avatar: Fire And Ash | Image: X