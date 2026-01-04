Avatar Fire And Ash Begins Its ₹200 Crore Box Office Journey In India After An Uptick In 3rd Weekend Collection

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 17: Avatar 3 is performing well in India and internationally after releasing on December 19. The James Cameron directorial had huge anticipation riding on it and like the previous two installments in the franchise, the threequel is also delivering. The Hollywood movie is well past $900 million globally and is also steadily inching towards the ₹200 crore mark at India box office.

Avatar 3 shows strong legs in India

The Avatar franchise has traditionally worked not on the opening weekend numbers but because of its sustained run in cinema halls. The third part is treading the familiar trajectory. In India, Fire And Ash has minted nearly ₹175 crore in 17 days and will now begin its journey to the ₹200 crore club. In its third weekend, the movie collected around ₹15 crore in all languages which proves that there is still appetite among movie fans to watch this big screen spectacle.

Avatar 3 released on December 19 | Image: X

As the movie begins its journey to the ₹200 crore club in India in its third week, it will face competition from Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab, given South Indian states have emerged as major contributors to Avatar's India biz.

Avatar 4 and 5 plans revealed by James Cameron

It has been long rumoured that James Cameron may step back from directing the Avatar movies after the third installment. During the promotions of Avatar: Fire And Ash, the director said that whether or not Avatar 4 and 5 will be made, despite the scripts being written, depends on how much business the latest movie does, as self-admittedly, each film costs a lot to make. In a new interaction, Cameron talked about what he plans on doing if Avatar 4 and 5 are not greenlit.

Avatar franchise is created and directed by James Cameron | Image: X