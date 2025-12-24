The Odyssey Ignites 'Historical Accuracy' Debate, Fans Fiercely Defend Christopher Nolan's 'Creative Liberty'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most awaited movies of 2026. The hype surrounding this mega budget film is such that a year in advance, its tickets went on sale in select IMAX screens and were sold out in hours. The Odyssey teaser has also been released by the makers, stoking immense curiosity. However, a certain section of social media users could not help but point out to the "historical inaccuracies" in adapting this Greek epic by Homer.

Ever since The Odyssey teaser has been unveiled, Benny Safdie's look as Agamemnon has gone viral. Many shared how menacing and towering he looked on the battlefield. Despite the praise, it is being discussed that the armour he wore did not align with what Greek fighters wore during that time. Some made memes and edits saying that Agamemnon's armour was a "much cooler version of the Batsuit". Others noted that even Matt Damon's armour as King Odysseus was unlike what Greek rulers wore. A section of critics have called the costumes of this upcoming epic similar to those worn by characters in a superhero movie.

Benny Safdie plays Agamemnon in The Odyssey | Image: X

Casting of actors like Zendaya as Athena and Lupita Nyong'o Helen of Troy is also being criticised and Nolan is being ripped on social media for taking too many "creative liberties". However, excited Nolan fans are in no mood to let the "historically accurate" version of The Odyssey to be discussed. Instead, they are defending the director's choices saying The Odyssey is a “fantasy” film based on Greek mythology. Fans are now curious how the mythical creatures like Cyclops and more are depicted in The Odyssey.

Zendaya with Matt Damon in a still from The Odyssey | Image: X

While criticism looms, many have backed Nolan for crafting a seemingly "cool" and dated adaptation of Greek mythology. "Never cared so much about historical accuracy. Nolan's reply to haters will be The Odyssey (sic)," commented one. Another social media user wrote, "It looks f---ing cool bro people always find stupid shit to complain about (sic)."

