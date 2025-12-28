'If We Don't Get To Make Avatar 4 And 5...': James Cameron Has A Plan If Franchise Ends After Fire And Ash

James Cameron has spent over three decades crafting the Avatar franchise. The visionary Hollywood director started out with a treatment for the story in 1994, but it was only in 2009 that the multi-billion grossing 3D spectacle Avatar would release and change the way cinema was experienced. In 2022, Avatar's sequel hit the big screens and this year, Cameron released the threequel, Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Three movies in, the franchise is inching towards the $6 billion mark in global ticket sales, making it one of the highest-grossing series in world cinema. As much as another Avatar movie gets fans excited, many have questioned Cameron for not directing another film in over two decades since the inception of this sci-fi action series. Although Cameron has sidelined such queries time and again, saying he would make movies that he wants to, the question about the future of the Avatar franchise comes back every time a new movie releases.

The idea for Avatar movies was storyboarded by James Cameron in 1994 | Image: X

During the promotions of Avatar: Fire And Ash, the director said that whether or not Avatar 4 and 5 will be made, despite the scripts being written, depends on how much business the latest movie does, as self-admittedly, each film costs a lot to make. In a new interaction, Cameron talked about what he plans on doing if Avatar 4 and 5 are not greenlit.

"I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out. "Here's what it is. If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference and I'll tell you what we were gonna do. How's that?" the director shared.