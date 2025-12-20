Updated 20 December 2025 at 23:23 IST
Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's Film Nears ₹50 Crore Mark In India
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is eating into the business of Avatar: Fire And Ash big time. On Avatar 3's first two days, the Bollywood release outperformed the Hollywood title by a big margin and will likely continue its dominance in the coming days.
Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron has brought the threequel to his multi billion grossing franchise amid much anticipation. Avatar 3 released on December 19 and is doing well at the box office in India and internationally, even as harsh reviews are viral on the internet. While Avatar 3 may have performed well below the 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water initially, its run after a few days in will lock its fate at the box office.
How much has Avatar 3 collected on its second day in India?
Avatar 3 collected ₹19 crore in all languages on its opening day in India. The biz jumped on Saturday and the collection rose to ₹22.50 crore. The two-day figures stand at ₹41.50 crore. Avatar 3 also registered the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2025 in India, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Interestingly, all the Hollywood titles opening well in India are part of a successful franchise.
How Avatar 3 opened in the US?
Avatar 3's underwhelming opening is not just limited to India. Fire and Ash, the third installment in Disney’s sci-fi saga, grossed $36.5 million from 3,800 North American theaters on Friday, as per Variety. The film is on track to reach between $90 million and $105 million domestically by Sunday. Including international grosses, it could climb as high as $365 million by the end of the first weekend.
Avatar 3 will land above Avatar's opening in the US of $77 million and less than Avatar 2's $137 million gross in the domestic market.
