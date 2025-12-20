Andhra King Taluka OTT Release Date: Netflix Confirms Ram Pothineni, Upendra's Film To Stream From...

Andhra King Taluka OTT Release Date: Ram Pothineni's Telugu action comedy has completed its theatrical run with below average biz. While the initial reviews of the movie were good, that somehow didn't translate into box office returns. Nevertheless, Ram's role as a die hard fan of an actor in the action comedy not only earned praise but also presented him in a very different avatar. Now, Andhra King Taluka is all set to premiere on streaming site and will look find more audiences.

Know when and where to watch Andhra King Taluka on OTT

Andhra King Taluka is scheduled to begin streaming on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The movie will be available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. The streaming service shared the official update through its social media handle, writing, “Ippati dhaaka star biopics ey chusam, ippudu its time for a fan biopic. (Till now we’ve watched biopics of stars, now it’s time for a biopic of a fan.)” The movie will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu P | Image: X

What is the story of Andhra King Taluka?

The movie is set in 2002. It opens with Surya (Upendra), hailed as Andhra King by his fans, beginning his 100th film after nine consecutive flops. The shoot comes to a halt due to financial problems and the team needs another ₹3 crore to complete it. No one steps forward to help. To Surya’s surprise, the required amount appears in his account.

Ram Pothineni plays a die hard fan of an actor in Andhra King Taluka | Image: X

Surya learns that the money he desperately needed was sent by Sagar (Ram Pothineni), a devoted fan from Godapalli Lanka, a lesser known village in Andhra Pradesh that lacks basic facilities like electricity and transport. Who is Sagar? Why does he look up to Surya so intensely? All these questions and more find answers in Andhra King Taluka.