Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7: Christmas Holiday Brings Mid-Week Cheer For James Cameron's Film In India

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7: James Cameron's Avatar 3 released in India on December 19. The Hollywood sci-fi action spectacle was expected to do commercially well, but the surprise blockbuster Dhurandhar has emerged as a major roadblock in its box office journey in India. Globally, Avatar 3 is advancing with good strides, banking on the holiday release. Here, it has put up an underwhelming show so far. While the figures may be low, Avatar 3 has entered the ₹100 crore club in India as its first week wound up.

Avatar franchise scores a hattrick in India

All Avatar movies has performed well in India. Avatar 3 has now followed Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) in the ₹100 crore club here. The Christmas holiday brought some much-needed respite for the Hollywood film as the collections jumped and touched ₹13.50 crore mark. This is despite the new Hollywood movie Anaconda also faring decently well and collecting nearly ₹1.9 crore on day 1 in India.

Avatar 3 hit ₹100 crore mark in India in its first week | Image: AP

In 7 days till now, Avatar 3 has collected ₹109.65 crore in India. Given the fact that the weekday collection is good, the second weekend for the film is expected to witness a higher boost.

What's next in the Avatar franchise?

In interviews, Avatar series director James Cameron has repeatedly said that Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to perform well for there to be subsequent Avatar films to be made. Part four and five in the franchise are already written but not greenlit. With a production budget of at least $400 million, Fire And Ash is one of the costliest movies ever made.