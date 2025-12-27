Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron's Film Crosses ₹125 Crore Mark In India

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 9: Despite significantly less hype than its predecessor Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3 is performing well at the box office in India. The James Cameron directorial has crossed the ₹125 crore mark here, with a day still left for its second weekend to conclude.

How much has Avatar 3 collected in India?

Avatar 3 collected over ₹9.2 crore on Saturday, taking the movie's 9-day collection to ₹126.65 crore. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is one of the factors that have affected Avatar 3 in India. The Hindi film is in its fourth weekend now and continues to hit ₹20 crore mark, which is a great feat.

Avatar 3 released globally on December 19 | Image: X

While 18% behind the $261 million total of Avatar: The Way Of Water over the Christmas period, the James Cameron blockbuster is still on course to pass fellow Disney release Zootopia 2 as Hollywood’s highest grossing film of 2025 sometime in early January.

What's next in the Avatar franchise?

In interviews, Avatar series director James Cameron has repeatedly said that Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to perform well for there to be subsequent Avatar films to be made. Part four and five in the franchise are already written but not greenlit. With a production budget of at least $400 million, Fire And Ash is one of the costliest movies ever made.