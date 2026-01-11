Avatar Fire And Ash India Box Office: Here's How Much James Cameron's Film Has Earned So Far

James Cameron multi-billion grossing Avatar franchise saw its third installment releasing on December 19 worldwide. Compared to Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022), the threequel had slightly less expectations surrounding its theatrical debut, with many complaining pre-release that Avatar franchise has lost its sheen and the movies are “more of the same”. Cameron plans on making five Avatar movies in total, but whether or not Avatar 4 and 5 will be made entirely depends on the box office returns of the third film.

Like in other international markets, in India too, Avatar 3 saw less hype than its sequel. Avatar 2 was a mega-blockbuster here, grossing ₹477.5 crore. However, Fire And Ash is faring below par when compared to the performance of the sequel. In India, the Hollywood sci-fi actioner is currently in its fourth weekend.

Avatar collection in India have been hit by Dhurandhar | Image: X

In week 1, it collected ₹109.5 crore. In week 2, the biz was hit significantly and the collection dipped by over 50% to ₹50.7 crore. In the third week, the numbers fell further by 61% and Avatar 3 collected nearly ₹20 crore. In the ongoing fourth weekend, the movie's biz is likely to cross ₹5 crore mark. In 24 days so far, it has collected ₹183.42 crore. This number will close in on ₹185 crore by the time Sunday winds up. The original English version of Avatar 3 is the biggest contributor to its India biz, followed by Hindi. It has performed well in the Tamil dubbed version as well, collecting over ₹27 crore. In other regional languages like Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, its performance has not been good.

Historically, Avatar movies has enjoyed long theatrical runs and with Avatar 3, a similar trend can be witnessed. Now, the threequel will inch towards the ₹200 crore nett mark in India and it remains to be seen if it can actually hit that mark or misses it. In India, Avatar 3's box office run has been curtailed significantly by the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar. Else, it would have crossed the ₹200 crore mark easily by now.