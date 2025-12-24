Christmas Delight! Sisu Road To Revenge Debuts On OTT In India, Know When And Where To Watch

Sisu Road To Revenge On OTT: There are two new hardcore action movies currently streaming in India for those who love the genre. After Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 started streaming on JioHotstar from December 22, now another explosive actioner can be streamed online. Sisu: Road To Revenge, the sequel to the 2022 superhit Finnish film, has debuted on OTT for watchers in India and can be enjoyed over the Christmas/ New Year's holiday season.

When and where to watch Sisu: Road To Revenge on OTT?

Sisu: Road To Revenge released in theatres in India on October 22. Since the first installment worked very well on OTT and was streamed worldwide, the follow up to the gory action saga saw its big screen release here as well. However, it couldn't make much impact at the box office and ended up collecting ₹3.35 crore during its run in India. Now, it is streaming on OTT and is certain to attract good viewership.

Sisu 2 released in India on October 22 | Image: X

Starring Jorma Tommila, Sisu: Road To Revenge is currently available for streaming on Prime Video. However, the movie is not included in the regular subscription. Viewers need to rent the film at ₹249 to watch it online. In the coming days, subscribers will be able to watch it without additional costs.

What is the story of Sisu: Road To Revenge?

Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honour. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues. Like Sisu, the sequel is also hyper violent and promises crazy action set pieces.

