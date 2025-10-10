Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 10 October 2025 at 20:38 IST

Avengers Doomsday: Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Is In Russo Brothers' Multi-Starrer, Leaves Fans Suspecting

While Andrew Garfield has ruled out his return in the forthcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: No Way Home, many pointed out how misleading the audiences to maintain plot secrecy is not new for actors in the franchise.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Andrew Garfield is rumoured to be returning as Spider-Man in Marvel Studios event film Avengers: Doomsday
Andrew Garfield is rumoured to be returning as Spider-Man in Marvel Studios event film Avengers: Doomsday | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Avengers Doomsday: The Russo Brothers have been brought back in the Marvel fold for the big budget multi-starrer, set to release next year in December. The much anticipated Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is underway after The Fantastic Four: First Steps released this year. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow. While almost all of the old and new Marvel stars, including Robert Downey Jr, will return in Avengers: Doomsday, Andrew Garfield, who reprised his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has clarified that he is not a part of the movie.

Also read: 'Avengers Doomsday Is Going To Make Your Brains Ooze Out Of Your Ears'

Reacting to rumours of his return in Avengers: Doomsday, Garfield shared, "No, unequivocally f***ing no.” The two-time Oscar nominee, who has starred in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), sharing the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

Also read: Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion On Set

Andrew Garfield in a still from Spider-Man: No Way Home | Image: X&nbsp;

Additionally, Garfield said that he would not appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

While Garfield has ruled out his return in the forthcoming Marvel movies, many pointed out how misleading the audiences to maintain plot secrecy is not new for actors in the franchise. Garfield had earlier mentioned how he would not feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but eventually did.

"Didn't he say the same thing for NWH?" questioned a social media user. Another one said, "I'm not sure I can trust this guy again (sic)."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 10 October 2025 at 20:36 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source