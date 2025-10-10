Avengers Doomsday: Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Is In Russo Brothers' Multi-Starrer, Leaves Fans Suspecting

Avengers Doomsday: The Russo Brothers have been brought back in the Marvel fold for the big budget multi-starrer, set to release next year in December. The much anticipated Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is underway after The Fantastic Four: First Steps released this year. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow. While almost all of the old and new Marvel stars, including Robert Downey Jr, will return in Avengers: Doomsday, Andrew Garfield, who reprised his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has clarified that he is not a part of the movie.

Reacting to rumours of his return in Avengers: Doomsday, Garfield shared, "No, unequivocally f***ing no.” The two-time Oscar nominee, who has starred in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), sharing the screen with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield in a still from Spider-Man: No Way Home | Image: X

Additionally, Garfield said that he would not appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

While Garfield has ruled out his return in the forthcoming Marvel movies, many pointed out how misleading the audiences to maintain plot secrecy is not new for actors in the franchise. Garfield had earlier mentioned how he would not feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but eventually did.