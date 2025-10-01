Avengers Doomsday Is Going To 'Make Your Brains Ooze Out Of Your Ears', Says 'Gambit' Channing Tatum In Major Tease About Robert Downey Jr Starrer

Marvel Studios is banking big time on the upcoming multi-starrer Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo Brothers, to rescue its ailing superhero franchise. The movie is due out in December 2026 but the hype around it has been intensifying ever since it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU fold to essay the supervillain Dr Doom. The film has wrapped up its shoot and Channing Tatum, who will reprise his role as Gambit, has raised the fan anticipation even further with his comments on Avengers: Doomsday.

At the premiere of Roofman, Tatum teased just how wild things are going to get in the MCU’s next event film. “I don’t know how to describe it to you. It’s going to make your brains ooze out of your ears. Like in the way I knew when Blade walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, people are going to physically lose their actual minds. It’s that, but I don’t know, maybe times 50. It’s gonna be one of them things,” the Magic Mike star said. This update comes after a reported fight on set that took place between "two stars". Many speculated that Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool beefed on set, leading to script changes.