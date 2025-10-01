Updated 1 October 2025 at 23:42 IST
Avengers Doomsday Is Going To 'Make Your Brains Ooze Out Of Your Ears', Says 'Gambit' Channing Tatum In Major Tease About Robert Downey Jr Starrer
Avengers: Doomsday is due out in December 2026 but the hype around it has been intensifying ever since it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU fold to essay the supervillain Dr Doom.
Marvel Studios is banking big time on the upcoming multi-starrer Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo Brothers, to rescue its ailing superhero franchise. The movie is due out in December 2026 but the hype around it has been intensifying ever since it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU fold to essay the supervillain Dr Doom. The film has wrapped up its shoot and Channing Tatum, who will reprise his role as Gambit, has raised the fan anticipation even further with his comments on Avengers: Doomsday.
At the premiere of Roofman, Tatum teased just how wild things are going to get in the MCU’s next event film. “I don’t know how to describe it to you. It’s going to make your brains ooze out of your ears. Like in the way I knew when Blade walks on screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, people are going to physically lose their actual minds. It’s that, but I don’t know, maybe times 50. It’s gonna be one of them things,” the Magic Mike star said. This update comes after a reported fight on set that took place between "two stars". Many speculated that Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool beefed on set, leading to script changes.
The star-studded cast includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man) Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Pedro Pascal (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and many more.
After Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for May 7, 2027, will follow.
