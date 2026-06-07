New Theatrical Releases: Backrooms, Disclosure Day, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor And More To Watch

New Theatrical Releases: The coming week will witness some much-awaited titles releasing on the big screens. From Hollywood movies Disclosure Day, Scary Movie and Backrooms to Hindi films Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D, there's a lot to look forward to in cinema halls.

Backrooms

Sensational new horror film Backrooms stars Chiwetel Ejiofor. It will release in India in the coming week after already enjoying rave reviews internationally. The movie follows a troubled furniture store owner and his therapist, who discover an endless, logic-defying dimension of "liminal spaces" accessed through his store's basement.

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Release date: June 12

Disclosure Day

Fifty years after he made Close Encounters of the Third Kind, master sci-fi storyteller Steven Spielberg returns with another film that will have audiences questioning whether we’re alone in the universe. Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor and Colman Domingo, Spielberg has kept the plot quite secret. It is expected the movie will feature aliens. “All I can say is it’s an experience. And all you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seat belt," Spielberg said at CinemaCon.

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Release date: June 12

Scary Movie

The ultimate spoof movie franchise returns this June. Everything from M3GAN to Get Out and Sinners is on the table in the first Scary Movie since 2013. It is one of the most anticipated movies this summer and will look to weave box office magic.

Release date: June 12

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film spans 78 years of unfulfilled love, migration and nostalgia. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, with music by A.R. Rahman. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Release date: June 12

Governor

The movie dramatises the untold story of the 1991 Indian economic crisis. It chronicles the RBI's covert operation to airlift and pledge over 60 tonnes of India's physical gold reserves to the Bank of England and Union Bank of Switzerland to secure emergency loans. The movie stars Manoj Bajyapee.

Release date: June 12

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the film tells the true story of the ordinary hospital staff, including nurses and ward boys, who protected and kept nearly 400 patients alive inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Release date: June 12

Varavu

Varavu is a Malayalam action-thriller directed by Shaji Kailas and starring Joju George and Arjun Ashokan. The film follows a wealthy planter who returns to his hillside hometown to settle violent scores and confront past corruption.

Release date: June 12

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is a story of love, loss, obsession and the scars from the past. It stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, and Praneet Bhatt.

Release date: June 12

Sing Geetham

Ahilya Bamroo, Shalini Kondepudi and Agu Stanley Chiedozie star in veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's new age love story Sing Geetham. This Telugu fantasy musical is anticipated among fans.