Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning And Final Destination Bloodlines Collect Over ₹86 Crore Combined At India Box Office

Hollywood releases Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, and Final Destination: Bloodlines are doing very well at the box office in India. After a series of Hollywood underperformers at the box office here, both MI:8 and Final Destination 6, combined and separately, have turned the tide around for how things are economically going for foreign titles in India.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning crosses ₹50 crore mark in India

Released on May 17, six days before its worldwide theatrical debut, MI:8, said to be the final installment in the action franchise which kicked off in 1996, has minted ₹54.25 crore in six days in India in all languages. During the weekdays, the film's collections have remained steady as it collected ₹5.75 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday, followed by ₹4.75 crore on Wednesday and ₹4.50 crore on Thursday. Despite competition from Final Destination 6, MI:8 has managed to attract its franchise fans, who are showing up in good numbers to support the movie.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which is a reboot of the franchise, has emerged as a dark horse at the India box office. In 8 days, it has minted ₹32.29 crore and has not only braved the MI storm and held its own but has seen a steady footfall in its first week in the cinema halls.

Hollywood titles to enjoy continued success at box office

Come Friday, May 23, Hindi titles Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Veer will release.

Hindi movies Kesari Veer and Bhool Chuk Maaf will release this Friday | Image: IMDb