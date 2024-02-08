English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Barbie's Margot Robbie Hints At Taking A Break From Acting, Expresses Concern Over Audience Fatigue

Barbie starrer Margot Robbie in a recent interview hinted at taking a break from acting and talked about how working more will push her to saturation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Barbie
Barbie | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Margot Robbie, who helmed the 2023 global blockbuster Barbie recently hinted at the possibility of taking a break from acting. Where she is expected to earn an Oscar nomination for her role as Barbie, Robbie recently discussed her plans to step back from acting and expressed concerns about potential audience fatigue.

Why Margot Robbie doesn’t want to act anymore?

In a recent interview with Deadline, Margot mentioned, "I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while”, she continued, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.' I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away."

Margot Robbie in Barbie | Image: IMDb

Fans express disappointment over Margot’s break

This decision drew comparisons to Jennifer Lawrence who also opted for a hiatus after achieving Oscar wins and leading billion-dollar box office franchises. Fans online discussed the disheartening expectation that successful female actors should step back to avoid being perceived as oversaturated while male counterparts continue with multiple releases.

Expressing concern over Robbie's decision, a fan noted, "This woman made a BILLION DOLLAR movie, and made history with Barbie...the narrative of people being tired of female actors after their highly successful projects is so upsetting."

Margot Robbie in Barbie | Image: IMDb

Many pointed out the gender disparity in Hollywood, where male actors like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Timothee Chalamet face less criticism for oversaturation. This online debate prompted serious reflection on the entirely different expectations placed on actors based on gender.

Barbie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, turned Robbie into a household name and challenged industry norms about the expectations of successful actresses. Especially after it overpowered its counterpart Oppenheimer which had two biggest male faces associated - Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

