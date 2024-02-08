English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Barry Keoghan details 'near-death' experience with flesh-eating disease: Amputation was considered..

Barry Keoghan said that he barely avoided amputation as a result of a necrotizing fasciitis diagnosis just before shooting for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan file photo | Image:AP
Barry Keoghan recently shared his harrowing experience with necrotising fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease, just days before the shooting of Martin McDonagh's 2022 film, The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor, now adorned with "gnarly scar tissue" recounted the uncertainty of his fate as he faced a one in five chance of succumbing to the infection.

Barry Keoghan's brush with death experience

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define necrotising fasciitis as a severe bacterial infection, typically entering the body through cuts, burns, or insect bites. Barry Keoghan said that his confrontation with this life-threatening condition led to critical moments when amputation was considered, and he sought reassurance from medical professionals about his chances of survival.

(File photo of Barry Keoghan | Image: AP)

McDonagh, the director of The Banshees of Inisherin, vividly recalled visiting the actor in the hospital just four days before the scheduled shoot. Despite the dire circumstances and Keoghan's visibly swollen arm, the Saltburn star said that he was calm, leaving the filmmaker in awe. The filmmaker said, "He was like, 'Yeah, no, I'm going to be fine — I'll see you on Tuesday!'"

Barry Keoghan's journey from hospital bed to Oscar nomination

Barry Keoghan's survival against the odds is now etched in a "snake-like pattern of scar tissue" on his arm. The actor humorously recalled McDonagh's words in the hospital, urging him to remember the experience when receiving an Oscar nomination. Remarkably, Keoghan and his co-stars, including Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, earned nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards.

(File photo of Barry Keoghan | Image: AP)

Keoghan further spoke about his journey, from dreaming of Hollywood as a child to standing amidst its iconic sign. He shared, "It brings back memories, in a weird way — it's hard to have memories of a place you've not been in, but I watched all those old movies, and was fascinated by old Hollywood. This was stuff I dreamt of, as a kid."

Barry Keoghan on balancing fatherhood and stardom

Barry Keoghan's life seems to intertwine with high-stakes situations, as seen during the filming of Emerald Fennell's Saltburn in 2021. While leading the movie, he faced the simultaneous joy and challenge of becoming a father as his then-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, gave birth to their son, Brando. Reflecting on this intense period, Keoghan described it as "probably the best time of my life," juggling day-offs with newborn responsibilities and night shoots.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

