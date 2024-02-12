Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Barry Keoghan Opens Up On His Controversial Grave Sex Scene From Saltburn: You Lose Sight Of Camera

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has finally reacted to his controversial grave sex scene in the movie and confessed that he lost sight of the camera.

Republic Entertainment Desk
barry keoghan in saltburn
barry keoghan in saltburn | Image:IMDb
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Irish actor Barry Keoghan has opened up about the controversial grave scene in the film Saltburn. The movie centres around the story of Oliver Quick, a scholarship holder at Oxford University, and his close friend Felix Catton who was portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

What did Keoghan say about his controversial Saltburn scene?

The 31-year-old spoke candidly about the scene that sparked mixed reactions among viewers. He revealed that the moment, where his character engages in a shocking act at Felix's grave, was entirely unscripted. "I mean, I shagged a grave in Saltburn, right? Can't get closer to death or getting mud diseases in your... I should get that checked," Keoghan stated during an interview on the Hot Ones podcast.

Reflecting on his approach to challenging roles, Keoghan expressed his desire to push artistic boundaries. He addressed the importance of fully immersing himself in his characters, even when it means exploring uncomfortable territories. “Every role pushes it, and I like to be pushed. I don't want something comfy. I want to really artistically go there and there's moments on sets and movies where you lose sight of camera and you kind of get this, it's only for two seconds or so, but it's like this nauseous feeling when you're just so present and it's what we chase.” he explained.

Director Emerald Fennell also shared his two cents

Fennell offered insights into the scene's evolution and described its progression from humour to discomfort and back again. Fennell revealed that Keoghan's intuitive approach played a significant role in capturing the scene's raw intensity. "While filming the scene, Barry admitted he just let 'his body lead the way' after he 'planted seeds'," Fennell shared.

She further explained how she and Keoghan collaborated to capture the scene authentically. "I spoke to Barry in the morning. And I just said, 'I don't know, Barry. I think that he would... Unzip,' and Barry just said 'Yup'," Fennell recalled.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

