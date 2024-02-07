English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Beetlejuice Sequel: Everything You Need To Know About Jenna Ortega-Michael Keaton Starrer

The much-awaited sequel of Beetlejuice is all set to arrive and here's everything you need to know about the Jenna Ortega starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice | Image:IMDb
Tim Burton's iconic film Beetlejuice is set to grace the big screen once again with its much-anticipated sequel - tentatively titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The return of familiar faces includes Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprising their roles. Joining the ensemble are fresh talents Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux while stepping into Burton's eerie universe.

What more do we know about the Beetlejuice sequel?

The announcement of the sequel comes after several unsuccessful attempts at a second Beetlejuice film. In the 1990s, a script for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian never materialised as reported by The Week. In the 2010s, renewed efforts faced setbacks with Tim Burton expressing scepticism in 2019. However, in 2022 Deadline reported a surprising revival as Brad Pitt's production company Plan B officially joined the venture.

 

Who is returning and joining the cast of the Beetlejuice sequel?

Key figures from the original film are set to make a successful return with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deets. Jenna Ortega takes a leading role as the daughter of Ryder's character, joined by Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's wife. Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux have also been onboarded for the sequel.

What’s the update on Beetlejuice’s sequel plot?

While plot details remain a mystery, the cast hints at an engaging storyline featuring an adult Lydia and her daughter navigating challenges with Beetlejuice and the afterlife. Tim Burton who was the director of the 1988 original is steering the sequel with Brad Pitt's Plan B handling production.

Filming reportedly commenced in London in May 2023 and promised fans an exciting continuation of the Beetlejuice universe. Get ready for the return of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as it graces theatres on September 6, 2024.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

