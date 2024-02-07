Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 6th, 2024

Billie Eilish Reveals Writing Barbie Song Pulled Her Out Of A Dark Place: It Was Life-changing

Billie Eilish who recently won a Grammy Award for her popular Barbie track has revealed that writing the award-winning song helped her come out of a dark place.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Finneas O'Connell with Billie Eilish
Finneas O'Connell with Billie Eilish | Image:X
Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently opened up about the impact of her hit song What Was I Made For? inspired by the popular doll brand Barbie. The 22-year-old artist clinched the Song of the Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell recently and revealed how the creation of the Barbie track marked a turning point in her creative journey.

What did Billie say about her award-winning Barbie song?

Eilish admitted to experiencing a creative slump before the opportunity to write for Barbie came her way. "We had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff. And even if we were coming up with stuff, it just didn't feel right, didn't feel good, didn't feel real. And I got really worried. I got nervous," she told People. The singer opened up about being in a dark place during that period and expressed concerns about the trajectory of her career.

The breakthrough came when Barbie director Greta Gerwig offered the siblings the opportunity, describing it as a "life-changing thing." Eilish credited Gerwig for embracing their creativity and shared how they wrote the song within two hours after watching the movie. According to Eilish, this experience awakened their creativity and pulled them out of the creative slump.

Billie Eilish’s Grammy win

The 2024 Grammy Awards, where Eilish and her brother were honoured, witnessed the dominance of female artists. Eilish acknowledged the significance of the win while saying that it made her feel "seen" as a woman in the industry. She addressed the importance of recognition, especially for women, and how the smallest acknowledgement can have a lasting impact.

Reflecting on her initial uncertainty about the song's reception, Eilish during her acceptance speech admitted feeling outside the box and isolated in her own world. However, the overwhelmingly positive response to 'What Was I Made For?' surpassed her expectations and made her feel deeply understood and appreciated.

Published February 5th, 2024

