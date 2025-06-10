Republic World
Updated 10 June 2025 at 13:56 IST

Akhanda 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Budget, All You Need To Know About Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Mythological Sequel

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his birthday today as he turns 65. The flurry of wishes has been going around since last night and as a pre-birthday surprise, NBK fans also got a treat of Akhanda 2 teaser. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming film.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam makers have released the much-awaited official teaser on social media on June 9. This action-packed sequel stars Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi in key roles. Here’s all you need to know before the film hits the big screens.

Akhanda 2 release date and clash

Akhanda 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 25, 2025, and will be clashing with Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG. The film also features Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut.

Akhanda 2 teaser out

The announcement date for the teaser of Akhanda 2 was initially scheduled to align with Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday on June 10, 2025. However, it premiered on June 9, 2025, at 6:03 PM on the official YouTube channel of 14 Reels Plus.

The teaser showcases Balakrishna in a commanding new avatar, preserving the spiritual theme and dynamic action that made the first film iconic.

Akhanda 2 plot 

Akhanda 2 is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

The film promises an unparalleled action saga, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna confronting a gang of thugs against the majestic backdrop of snow-capped peaks reminiscent of Mount Kailash. Armed with a Trishul, he bushes hurling gunmen with sheer power and delivering electrifying action. The plot blends mythology story with above the imagination set.

Cast and crew of Akhanda 2

Telugu veteran superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has returned to action sequel and also featuring Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty. Ram-Lakshman directs the action sequences, while Thaman S composes the music. 

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh Detake handle the cinematography, and Tammiraju manages the editing. The film is still in production, with reports indicating that significant portions, including a key action sequence in Georgia, are yet to be completed.

Akhanda 2 budget

Akhanda 2 is reportedly being made with a massive budget of ₹200 crores, marking it as Nandamuri Balakrishna's most expensive film to date. To justify this investment, the film will need to deliver a record-breaking performance at the Indian box office.

NBK’s upcoming movies

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most recent appearance was in Daaku Maharaaj, where he starred alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others. His next project will be Jailer 2, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Published 10 June 2025 at 13:40 IST