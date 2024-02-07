English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:37 IST

Brad Pitt Takes To The Race Tracks For Formula One Movie Shoot

Brad Pitt has been hard at work for the shoot of his yet untitled Formula One movie, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Brad Pitt's untitled next is highly awaited as the Hollywood star is exploring the life behind F1 tracks for the project. While the details of the project are under under the wraps, Pitt plays an aging driver who makes a return to sports car racing. For the filming, Pitt was spotted at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. He’s on track filming scenes for his yet-to-be-titled Formula One movie.

Brad Pitt's presence creates nuisance for race car drivers

His presence has been a bit of a headache to many of the other drivers in the field, mainly because of the heavy security at the driver motorhome lot, where Pitt has a spot for his downtime during filming. IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin complained he was denied access to his motorhome because he wasn’t carrying his credential for entry — an unusual rejection for an athlete clearly in uniform coming directly from the racecar.

There have been complaints that the filming scenes have kept them awake at night as shooting begins long after the track has been cleared of the actual Rolex 24 practices. A filming session requires at least six cars on track at a time.

Advertisement

The team behind Brad Pitt's Formula One movie

Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced Days of Thunder, is producing this F1 movie. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is both a producer and technical adviser, and the director is Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick. It is due for release in summer 2025.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AP News)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement