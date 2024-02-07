Advertisement

Brad Pitt's untitled next is highly awaited as the Hollywood star is exploring the life behind F1 tracks for the project. While the details of the project are under under the wraps, Pitt plays an aging driver who makes a return to sports car racing. For the filming, Pitt was spotted at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. He’s on track filming scenes for his yet-to-be-titled Formula One movie.

Brad Pitt's presence creates nuisance for race car drivers

His presence has been a bit of a headache to many of the other drivers in the field, mainly because of the heavy security at the driver motorhome lot, where Pitt has a spot for his downtime during filming. IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin complained he was denied access to his motorhome because he wasn’t carrying his credential for entry — an unusual rejection for an athlete clearly in uniform coming directly from the racecar.

There have been complaints that the filming scenes have kept them awake at night as shooting begins long after the track has been cleared of the actual Rolex 24 practices. A filming session requires at least six cars on track at a time.

The team behind Brad Pitt's Formula One movie

Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced Days of Thunder, is producing this F1 movie. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is both a producer and technical adviser, and the director is Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick. It is due for release in summer 2025.

(With inputs from AP News)