How To Train Your Dragon Vs Ballerina Vs Materialists India Box Office Collection: This Hollywood Film Leads By A Surprise Margin

Hollywood Box Office: The previous weekend saw the release of three Hollywood movies in India - How To Train Your Dragon (live action), Ballerina and Materialists. As the first week nears for the three titles, here's how they have performed at the box office here.

How To Train Your Dragon soars at the box office

The live action version of the animated franchise How To Train Your Dragon is doing well at the box office in India. Animation titles are usually tied up with kids but How To Train Your Dragon live action aimed to bring in adult audiences to cinema halls, banking on the popularity of its OG franchise. It has done surprisingly good numbers in the six days of its release and leads by a good margin over action film Ballerina and the multi-starrer drama Materialists.

How To Train Your Dragon is the live action remake of the animation franchise | Image: AP

How To Train Your Dragon collected ₹12.75 crore gross over its opening weekend in India (June 13-15). It added over 3.7 crore to its biz in the first three days of its first week, taking the total closer to ₹16 crore in six days.

Ballerina performs decent at India box office, Materialists struggles

A spinoff of the hit John Wick franchise, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, has collected close to ₹9 crore in six days since its release. While the collections have been much lower than the John Wick movies, the positive reviews of Ballerina is expected to shoot up its biz in the coming days.

Materialists and Ballerina released on June 13 in India | Image: AP