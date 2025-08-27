Can AI Help James Cameron Make Avatar 4 And 5 Faster? Director Says 'It’s Going To Transform...'

Avatar released in 2009 to global acclaim and unimagined box office returns. James Cameron marked the beginning of a franchise that would take up most portion of his filmmaking career. Come December 19, the visionary filmmaker behind Titanic, The Terminator and Avatar films will bring Avatar: Fire And Ash to the big screens. After Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) and Avatar: Fire And Ash, two more Avatar movies are in the pipeline.

Cameron has mulling over the idea of bringing in new directors to make the remaining Avatar movies, but the director maintains that he is not ready to let go of the franchise just yet. “I’m at a kind of a crossroads where I have to decide if I want to keep doing this. Four and five are written. If we’re as successful as we might potentially be, I’m sure the films will continue. The question for me will be: Do I direct them both? Do I direct one of them? At what point do I pass the baton? How pervasive do I want it to be in my life?” Cameron said about his vision for Avatar 4 And 5.

A still from Avatar: Fire And Ash shows the ash clan | Image: YouTube screengrab

The multi-billion grossing director also spoke about generative AI changing the way movies are made. Reflecting on whether AI could help him craft the remaining Avatar movies faster than the first three parts, Cameron shared, "I’m not going to make any decisions about that until probably Q2 of next year, when the dust has settled. And there are also new technologies to consider. Generative AI is upon us. It’s going to transform the film business. Does that make our work flow easier? Can I make Avatar movies more quickly? That would be a big factor for me.”