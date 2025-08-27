Sophie Turner Advises New Harry Potter Cast To Stay Off Social Media, Opens Up About Her Own Mental Health Struggles



Sophie Turner rose to fame with HBO’s superhit show Game of Thrones at the age of 15. While her character, Sansa Stark, became a household name, Sophie recently opened up about her mental health struggles as a young actress in the age of social media.

Talking to a media outlet, Flaunt, Sophie said, “I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust”. She further added, “It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions.”

She revealed that she battled anxiety, depression, and even an eating disorder during her stint on the show and resorted to therapy to navigate her way through the phase. A passionate mental health advocate, Sophie affirmed that talking about mental health is of utmost importance to her.

Source: Style Rave

Turner also expressed concern over the young stars of HBO’s Harry Potter reboot that recently commenced shooting reflecting on her challenges as a young actress on a set. She said, “I look at the kids who are about to be in the new 'Harry Potter' and I just want to give them a hug and say, look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near social media”.