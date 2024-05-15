Advertisement

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday, May 13, at Grand Theatre Lumiere. As the jury members walked down the red carpet, they addressed the press and discussed various aspects such as France's resurgent #MeToo movement, the threat of strikes, the war in Gaza, labour activities and more. Babie hitmaker Greta Gerwig was asked how France's #MeToo movement is going to impact this year's event.

I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction: Greta Gerwig

As per a report in Variety, the filmmaker addressed the growing #MeToo movement in France at the jury press conference. She said that it is only good that people in the community of movies are telling stories and trying to change things for the better. Sharing her opinion, Greta said she has seen "substantive change" in the American film community and thinks it's important that they continue to expand the conversation. "So I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction. Keep those lines of communication open."

Greta is serving as the president of this year's competition jury, which will be awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or at the end of the 11-day festival.

(A file photo of Greta | Image: Instagram)

Meet the Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury members

The jury comprises nine members and apart from Greta also includes Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, French actor Omar Sy, Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, Turkish actress and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor and producer Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese filmmaker and producer Hirokazu Kore-eda, and Lebanese actor and filmmaker Nadine Labaki.

(A file photo from the press meet | Image: Instagram)

On the first day, the jury honoured veteran actress Meryl Streep with a Palme d’Or. The Festival de Cannes will conclude on May 25. At the 12-day event over 35,000 celebs will be attending the Festival screenings and walking the aisles of the Marché du Film.