CBFC Blurs Leonardo DiCaprio's Vaping Scenes In One Battle After Another, But Leaves Joint Smoking Scene Unaltered

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the leading man in Paul Thomas Anderson's political thriller One Battle After Another, which released in India on September 26. The movie has been getting positive reviews from all over and now it remains to be see how it performs at the box office. Meanwhile, CBFC suggested edits to the movie has raised eyebrows. The Censor Board's visual modifications to Hollywood movies have been much discussed since a naked scene in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was altered to make Florence Pugh wear a black dress using CGI.

This year, an obscene gesture shown as an emoji sent via text in Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie was altered to reflect another emoji. In another instance, a prolonged kiss scene in James Gunn's Superman was also shortened for theatrical screening in Indian theatres. Now, CBFC's modifications to DiCaprio's One Battle After Another has left many confused and annoyed.

Leonardo Di Caprio in a still from One Battle After Another | Image: X

According to Bollywood Hungama, all scenes of DiCaprio using an e-cigarette have been blurred. A static warning about consumption of alcohol and nicotine also accompanies such scenes. Not only are shots of DiCaprio holding the vape in his hand are blurred, but scenes where he held it between his lips were too, leading to visual discomfort for the audiences. However, a scene in which he smokes a joint has been passed without any edits, which has caused confusion among many while for others, it proved to be a hilarious mix up.