Updated January 10th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Christian Oliver’s ex-wife breaks silence after actor, daughters' death: They are here...

Christian Oliver tragically died along with his two daughters in a plane crash. The actor's ex wife Jessica Klepser has now broken her silence on the news.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Christian Oliver and his ex-wife
A file photo of Christian Oliver and his ex-wife | Image:FanPage/X
Christian Oliver, who is known for his roles in films like The Baby-Sitters Club and Speed Racer, tragically died along with his two daughters, Madita and Annik, in a plane crash. The incident occurred while they were en route from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia, as confirmed by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The single-engine aircraft they were on encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff, plummeting into the ocean. Christian Oliver's ex wife Jessica Klepser has now broken her silence on the tragic news.

Jessica Klepser’s heartfelt words to her well-wishers

In the wake of this heart-wrenching loss, Jessica Klepser, Christian Oliver's ex-wife and mother of Madita and Annik, expressed her gratitude for the support received through an Instagram post. Klepser conveyed her appreciation for the love and strength offered by friends, family, and even strangers. She shared her deep sense of connection with her late family members, feeling their presence with her in every step.

Christian Oliver's ex-wife expresses gratitude to everyone | Image: Jessica/Instagram
Christian Oliver's ex-wife expresses gratitude to everyone | Image: Jessica/Instagram

 

Klepser said that the "outpouring of love" that she's received since the tragedy has been "beyond words." She further encouraged her followers to "keep spreading love." "Hug your loved ones, tell them you love them, be kind to each other," her statement continued. "And stop arguing and worrying about the small stuff. It's not worth it. Life is too precious and we are all in this together."

Christian Oliver with his family | Image: FanPage/X

 

Christian Oliver dies in a plane crash

According to the People, the three passengers aboard the aircraft were identified by authorities as Christian Oliver, 51 and his two daughters Madita, 10 and Annik, 12. The pilot identified as Robert Sachs who also owned the plane has died.

"Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean," said the local authorities adding, "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly travelled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

Authorities also mentioned that the bodies of the onboard passengers and the pilot were recovered from the aircraft and waters by the SVG Coast Guard and the victims were later pronounced dead. 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

