The Odyssey: Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Starring In Chistopher Nolan's Epic, Says 'Unlike Anything We'Ve Ever Seen'

The leaked teaser of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey shows Telemachus (Tom Holland), Odysseus' (Matt Damon) son, in search of his father. The anticipation around the Hollywood biggie is sky high and fans are excited about what's in store from the period action drama. Meanwhile, Holland, who is also working on MCU's Spiderman: Brand New Day and the next much-anticipated chapter of the Phase Six of Marvel Studios' franchise, but updates about it are minimal.

The Odyssey will release in July next year | Image: X

Asked about his experience of working on Nolan's film, the 29-year-old actor said it has been "the job of a lifetime" for him. "It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on a film set," the Spiderman actor said in an interview.

"Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen," he added. In The Odyssey, Holland reunites with his girlfriend Zendaya. whose role is undisclosed in the film so far. The project is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem Odyssey by Homer and is set to release on July 17, next year.

Tom Holland will feature in Spiderman: Brand New Day | Image: X

Homer's Odyssey follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey. Nolan's upcoming project is not the first adaptation of the epic. It has previously been adapted in the 1954 movie Ulysses. Directed by Mario Camerini, the film starred Kirk Douglas.