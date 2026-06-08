Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey IMAX Shows In India Cost Higher Than The Most Expensive Ticket For Dhurandhar The Revenge
The hype for Christopher Nolan's ensemble movie The Odyssey is unprecedent and sold out shows in India despite staggering ticket prices are proof of it.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, The Odyssey, is set to hit the big screens globally on July 17. Owing to the massive hype and social media buzz around the film, the advance booking of the movie film for IMAX began a month before its release. The pre-sales of The Odyssey tickets commenced in India on June 8.
The pre-sales of The Odyssey have only begun for 2 IMAX shows, one early morning and one late evening. Fans of the cast and cinephiles rushed to grab the first tickets to the movie. However, shockingly, the tickets for the movie are being sold at a steep price in India.
Some cinema chains in Mumbai have listed late-night shows, recliner shows of The Odyssey at as high as ₹2000. The maximum ticket prices of the movie remain around ₹1500 in Delhi. The maximum-priced tickets are being sold in Pune. Select cinema chains have listed recliner seats for The Odyssey at ₹3200. However, the prices of the tickets begin at ₹450.
The steep pricing for a Hollywood movie is not new in India. Previously, the director's Oppenheimer sold tickets for staggering prices here. Earlier, tickets for Pushpa 2 and Stree 2 saw an unprecedented demand in India. Fans even purchased ₹3000 tickets for the Allu Arjun starrer. Most recently, tickets of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 were sold for ₹3100 in Mumbai. However, The Odyssey has broken that record as well.
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Nolan's new project is backed by Universal Pictures and marks his adaptation of Homer's Greek epic. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with the director acknowledging the expectations surrounding it. The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. The exact runtime and rating of the film have not yet been revealed. The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.
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