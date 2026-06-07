The Odyssey Movie Tickets In India: When Does Advance Booking Open For Christopher Nolan's Epic?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the biggest Summer releases. The movie has been shot entirely on IMAX cameras and the teaser has generated immense excitement among cinegoers. Nolan's films have always created significant buzz among Indian watchers. His last directorial Oppenheimer was a big blockbuster here and grossed ₹157.50 crore and now all eyes are on The Odyssey.

As per media reports, the advance booking for The Odyssey will open in India on June 8. The movie's release date is July 17. This is a rare instance when a Hollywood movie is opening its advance booking here over a month before its release. IMAX tickets for the film will be up for sale in major chains.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros Discovery India, said, "The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Warner Bros. Discovery Indiaspent nearly twenty years working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favorite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras."

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The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as King Odysseus | Image: X

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for Syncopy, The Odyssey adapts Homer's foundational epic, bringing to screen the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy.

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