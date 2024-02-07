English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Cillian Murphy Wanders Down Dark, Empty Lane In Small Things Like These First Look

Small Things Like These is directed by Tim Mielants from a script by Enda Walsh. The film will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 15.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Small Things Like These
Small Things Like These | Image:X
Small Things Like These, a historical drama starring Cillian Murphy, is set to open this year's Berlin Film Festival. The film has been directed by Tim Mielants from a script by Enda Walsh and will have its world premiere in the festival’s competition on February 15. Ahead of its premiere, the makers revealed Cillian’s first look from the movie on Friday, January 19. 

Small Things Like These first look out

Murphy is seen strolling down a deserted, dark street in Small Things Like These's first look. His expression and the gaunt, strung-out look behind his eyes indicate that he has seen some things. He is holding his briefcase in one hand.

Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These | Image: X

 

Small Things Like These is based on the book of the same name by Claire Keegan and it "reveals truths about Ireland’s Magdalen laundries -- horrific asylums run by Roman Catholic institutions from the 1820s until 1996, ostensibly to reform ‘fallen young women'," as per its synopsis.

As per Variety, Keegan previously penned Foster which was adapted into the Oscar-nominated Irish-language film The Quiet Girl. Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, and Emily Watson also star in Small Things Like These.

What is Cillian Murphy’s role in Small Things Like These? 

Murphy plays devoted father and coal merchant Bill Furlong, who during Christmas 1985 “discovers startling secrets kept by the convent in his town, along with some shocking truths of his own,” as a press release states. Murphy also produced the film alongside Alan Moloney for their banner Big Things Films with Catherine Magee.

Cillian is on a hot streak right now as his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer continues to rack up awards buzz. He recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama and has also been nominated for a SAG Award.

Cillian Murphy in and as Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

 

“With Small Things Like These, Tim Mielants tells the story of a man of few words, with wide open eyes, as clear as the skies of Ireland. In ‘The Quiet Girl’ we already had a sense of Claire Keegan’s skill in portraying small, apparently simple characters and making them unforgettable; here her delicate, rich and yet down-to-earth writing finds a great interpreter in Cillian Murphy”, Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

